Metal Coatings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.82 crore, down 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.82 crore in December 2022 down 2.58% from Rs. 38.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 58.74% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 60.27% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.