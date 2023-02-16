Metal Coatings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.82 crore, down 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.82 crore in December 2022 down 2.58% from Rs. 38.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 58.74% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 60.27% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

Metal Coatings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.39 in December 2021.

Metal Coatings shares closed at 84.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.39% returns over the last 6 months and 106.83% over the last 12 months.