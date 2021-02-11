Metal Coatings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.19 crore, up 8.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.19 crore in December 2020 up 8.3% from Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2020 up 59.46% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020 up 56.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2019.

Metal Coatings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2019.

Metal Coatings shares closed at 28.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)