Metal Coatings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.97 crore, up 40.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.97 crore in December 2018 up 40.18% from Rs. 28.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2018 down 15.92% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2018 down 12.17% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2017.

Metal Coatings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2017.

Metal Coatings shares closed at 25.65 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)