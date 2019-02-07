Mercury Trade Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 96.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mercury Trade Links are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 96.17% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 80.63% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.
Mercury Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2017.
|
|Mercury Trade Links
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.01
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.01
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|0.03
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.04
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.06
|0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.06
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|-0.06
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|-0.06
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|-0.06
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|-2.50
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|-2.50
|1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|-2.50
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|-2.50
|1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited