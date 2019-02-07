Mercury Trade Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 96.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 96.17% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 80.63% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Mercury Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2017.