Mercury Metals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 951.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2022 up 951.05% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 1645.81% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 1700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Mercury Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Mercury Metals shares closed at 2.61 on April 25, 2022 (BSE)