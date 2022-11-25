Mercury Metals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 819.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 819.03% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 14780% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Mercury Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Mercury Metals shares closed at 6.31 on November 24, 2022 (BSE)