Mercury Metals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, up 244.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in June 2022 up 244.19% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 124.32% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Mercury Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Mercury Metals shares closed at 5.23 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 487.64% returns over the last 6 months