Mercury Labs Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore, down 11.33% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore in September 2018 down 11.33% from Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2018 down 51.1% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2018 down 33.33% from Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2017.

Mercury Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.86 in September 2018 from Rs. 14.02 in September 2017.

Mercury Labs shares closed at 380.00 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -15.37% returns over the last 6 months and -9.77% over the last 12 months.