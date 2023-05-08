Mercury Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, up 45.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in March 2023 up 45.74% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 61.65% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 16.48% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

Mercury Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.96 in March 2022.

Mercury Labs shares closed at 624.65 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 22.00% over the last 12 months.