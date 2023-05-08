English
    Mercury Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, up 45.74% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mercury Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in March 2023 up 45.74% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 61.65% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 16.48% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

    Mercury Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.96 in March 2022.

    Mercury Labs shares closed at 624.65 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 22.00% over the last 12 months.

    Mercury Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4316.2313.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4316.2313.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.346.215.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.690.660.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.43-0.06-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.593.673.52
    Depreciation0.620.630.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.195.182.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.42-0.050.77
    Other Income0.430.580.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.850.531.14
    Interest0.100.080.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.750.451.10
    Exceptional Items----0.13
    P/L Before Tax0.750.451.22
    Tax0.43-0.160.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.320.610.96
    Prior Year Adjustments0.05----
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.370.610.96
    Equity Share Capital1.201.201.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.055.057.96
    Diluted EPS3.055.057.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.055.057.96
    Diluted EPS3.055.057.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am