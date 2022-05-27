Mercury Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.33 crore, down 25.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.33 crore in March 2022 down 25.02% from Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 up 39.13% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2021.

Mercury Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 7.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.72 in March 2021.

Mercury Labs shares closed at 460.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)