Mercury Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.77 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.77 crore in March 2020 down 2.5% from Rs. 12.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 260.84% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 97.35% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2019.

Mercury Labs shares closed at 465.85 on May 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 79.17% returns over the last 6 months and 67.57% over the last 12 months.