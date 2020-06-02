Mercury Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.77 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mercury Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.77 crore in March 2020 down 2.5% from Rs. 12.07 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 260.84% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 97.35% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2019.
Mercury Labs shares closed at 465.85 on May 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 79.17% returns over the last 6 months and 67.57% over the last 12 months.
|Mercury Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.77
|15.57
|12.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.77
|15.57
|12.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.74
|5.64
|5.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.46
|0.56
|0.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.36
|0.60
|-0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.49
|2.30
|2.10
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.47
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.79
|4.06
|3.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|1.94
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.33
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|2.28
|0.71
|Interest
|0.19
|0.17
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|2.10
|0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|2.10
|0.42
|Tax
|-0.30
|0.57
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|1.53
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|1.53
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.95
|12.73
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|-2.95
|12.73
|1.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.95
|12.73
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|-2.95
|12.73
|1.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
