Mercury Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.32 crore, up 4.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.32 crore in June 2023 up 4.11% from Rs. 17.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 down 31.67% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2023 down 34.42% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2022.

Mercury Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.19 in June 2022.

Mercury Labs shares closed at 800.00 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.13% returns over the last 6 months and 77.29% over the last 12 months.