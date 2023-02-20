Mercury Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore, up 4.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 16.59% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2022 down 23.18% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.