Mercury Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore, up 4.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore in December 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 16.59% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2022 down 23.18% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

Mercury Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.34 in December 2021.

Mercury Labs shares closed at 669.25 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.41% returns over the last 6 months and 12.89% over the last 12 months.