Mercury Labs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore, down 15.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore in December 2021 down 15.95% from Rs. 18.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 down 74.44% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021 down 59.08% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2020.

Mercury Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.96 in December 2020.

Mercury Labs shares closed at 714.70 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.41% returns over the last 6 months and 15.27% over the last 12 months.