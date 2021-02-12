Mercury Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore, up 19.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore in December 2020 up 19.15% from Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020 up 33.23% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2020 up 34.18% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2019.

Mercury Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 16.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.73 in December 2019.

Mercury Labs shares closed at 666.35 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)