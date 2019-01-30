Mercury Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore, up 26.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore in December 2018 up 26.56% from Rs. 13.85 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2018 down 25.35% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2018 up 8.06% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2017.

Mercury Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.95 in December 2017.

Mercury Labs shares closed at 360.00 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)