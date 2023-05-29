Mercury Ev-Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore, up 1841.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mercury Ev-Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore in March 2023 up 1841.54% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 83.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 up 72.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.
Mercury Ev-Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.
Mercury Ev-Tech shares closed at 19.74 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 212.84% returns over the last 6 months
|Mercury Ev-Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.80
|2.01
|0.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.80
|2.01
|0.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.64
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.25
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-2.22
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.53
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|0.43
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.04
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|0.43
|0.36
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.57
|0.42
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.57
|0.42
|0.36
|Tax
|0.08
|0.11
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.50
|0.31
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.50
|0.31
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|16.69
|16.69
|0.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited