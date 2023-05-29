Mercury Ev-Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore, up 1841.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore in March 2023 up 1841.54% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 83.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 up 72.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Mercury Ev-Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.

Mercury Ev-Tech shares closed at 19.74 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 212.84% returns over the last 6 months