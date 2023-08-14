Mercury Ev-Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore, up 274% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore in June 2023 up 274% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 up 7129.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 up 4700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Mercury Ev-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Mercury Ev-Tech shares closed at 30.85 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.37% returns over the last 6 months and 682.99% over the last 12 months.