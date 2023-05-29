English
    Mercury Ev-Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.99 crore, up 1896.54% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mercury Ev-Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.99 crore in March 2023 up 1896.54% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 9.5% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 47.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

    Mercury Ev-Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.

    Mercury Ev-Tech shares closed at 19.74 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 212.84% returns over the last 6 months

    Mercury Ev-Tech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.994.300.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.994.300.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.12----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--4.55--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---2.32--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.140.01
    Depreciation0.050.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.540.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.091.380.33
    Other Income0.05--0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.141.380.36
    Interest0.010.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.121.380.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.121.380.36
    Tax-0.170.360.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.301.020.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.301.020.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.301.020.27
    Equity Share Capital16.6916.690.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.060.39
    Diluted EPS0.020.060.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.060.39
    Diluted EPS0.020.060.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

