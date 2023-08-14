English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mercury Ev-Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore, up 326.86% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mercury Ev-Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore in June 2023 up 326.86% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 up 11739.68% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 up 9700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Mercury Ev-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

    Mercury Ev-Tech shares closed at 30.85 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.37% returns over the last 6 months and 682.99% over the last 12 months.

    Mercury Ev-Tech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.256.991.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.256.991.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.916.12--
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.50--1.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00---0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.210.04
    Depreciation0.060.050.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.520.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.090.01
    Other Income0.000.05--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.140.01
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.920.120.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.920.120.01
    Tax0.17-0.170.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.750.300.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.750.300.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.750.300.01
    Equity Share Capital16.6916.690.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.020.01
    Diluted EPS0.040.020.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.020.01
    Diluted EPS0.040.020.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mercury Ev-Tech #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!