Mercury Ev-Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore, up 326.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore in June 2023 up 326.86% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 up 11739.68% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 up 9700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Mercury Ev-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Mercury Ev-Tech shares closed at 30.85 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.37% returns over the last 6 months and 682.99% over the last 12 months.