Merck standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 220.29 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 220.29 301.17 251.61 Other Operating Income -- -- 6.55 Total Income From Operations 220.29 301.17 258.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 64.34 75.25 62.98 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.59 73.55 42.82 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.99 -32.26 -0.27 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.87 43.29 41.54 Depreciation 4.13 8.56 6.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 67.40 99.69 83.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.94 33.10 21.23 Other Income 5.77 5.49 5.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.71 38.58 26.63 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.71 38.58 26.63 Exceptional Items -- 6.54 -- P/L Before Tax 51.71 45.12 26.63 Tax 18.89 22.40 6.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.82 22.71 20.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 15.49 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.31 22.71 20.13 Equity Share Capital 16.60 16.60 16.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.10 13.68 12.12 Diluted EPS 29.10 13.68 12.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.10 13.68 12.12 Diluted EPS 29.10 13.68 12.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited