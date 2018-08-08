Merck standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 220.29 crore

Merck has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 220.29 crore and a net profit of Rs 48.31 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Merck has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 220.29 crore and a net profit of Rs 48.31 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 258.16 crore and net profit was Rs 20.13 crore, and other income Rs 6.55 crore. Merck shares closed at 2,859.60 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given 99.51% returns over the last 6 months and 127.20% over the last 12 months. Merck Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 220.29 301.17 251.61 Other Operating Income -- -- 6.55 Total Income From Operations 220.29 301.17 258.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 64.34 75.25 62.98 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.59 73.55 42.82 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.99 -32.26 -0.27 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.87 43.29 41.54 Depreciation 4.13 8.56 6.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 67.40 99.69 83.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.94 33.10 21.23 Other Income 5.77 5.49 5.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.71 38.58 26.63 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.71 38.58 26.63 Exceptional Items -- 6.54 -- P/L Before Tax 51.71 45.12 26.63 Tax 18.89 22.40 6.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.82 22.71 20.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 15.49 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.31 22.71 20.13 Equity Share Capital 16.60 16.60 16.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.10 13.68 12.12 Diluted EPS 29.10 13.68 12.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.10 13.68 12.12 Diluted EPS 29.10 13.68 12.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:00 pm