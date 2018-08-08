App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 01:01 PM IST

Mercator consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 217.49 crore

Mercator has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 217.49 crore and a net loss of Rs 46.55 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Mercator has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 217.49 crore and a net loss of Rs 46.55 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 301.37 crore and net loss was Rs 40.28 crore.
Mercator shares closed at 22.50 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given -38.52% returns over the last 6 months and -45.85% over the last 12 months.
Mercator
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.49 192.18 301.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.49 192.18 301.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.03 12.00 6.57
Depreciation 47.91 28.42 54.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 142.48 170.29 224.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.07 -18.53 16.37
Other Income 2.84 23.76 2.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.91 5.23 19.33
Interest 46.66 48.49 39.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -24.75 -43.26 -20.17
Exceptional Items -11.73 -- --
P/L Before Tax -36.48 -43.26 -20.17
Tax 10.07 41.89 8.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -46.55 -85.15 -28.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -46.55 -85.15 -28.70
Minority Interest -- -- -11.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -46.55 -85.15 -40.28
Equity Share Capital 30.25 30.25 26.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.88 -3.22 -1.49
Diluted EPS -1.88 -3.22 -1.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.88 -3.22 -1.49
Diluted EPS -1.88 -3.22 -1.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:53 am

tags #Mercator #Results #Shipping

