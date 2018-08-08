Mercator consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 217.49 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 217.49 192.18 301.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 217.49 192.18 301.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.03 12.00 6.57 Depreciation 47.91 28.42 54.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 142.48 170.29 224.24 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.07 -18.53 16.37 Other Income 2.84 23.76 2.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.91 5.23 19.33 Interest 46.66 48.49 39.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -24.75 -43.26 -20.17 Exceptional Items -11.73 -- -- P/L Before Tax -36.48 -43.26 -20.17 Tax 10.07 41.89 8.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -46.55 -85.15 -28.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -46.55 -85.15 -28.70 Minority Interest -- -- -11.40 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -46.55 -85.15 -40.28 Equity Share Capital 30.25 30.25 26.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.88 -3.22 -1.49 Diluted EPS -1.88 -3.22 -1.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.88 -3.22 -1.49 Diluted EPS -1.88 -3.22 -1.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited