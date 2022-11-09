Mercantile Vent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 31.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in September 2022 up 31.2% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 31.53% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 27.57% from Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2021.

Mercantile Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 20.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.34% returns over the last 6 months and 42.07% over the last 12 months.