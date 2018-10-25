Mercantile Vent Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 10.14% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in September 2018 up 10.14% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2018 down 64.58% from Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2018 down 54.42% from Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2017.

Mercantile Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2017.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 8.86 on October 24, 2018 (BSE) and has given -22.28% returns over the last 6 months and -34.22% over the last 12 months.