Mercantile Vent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore, up 60.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore in March 2023 up 60.63% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 98.41% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 69.92% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

Mercantile Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 17.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -2.02% over the last 12 months.