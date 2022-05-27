Mercantile Vent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 1.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mercantile Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in March 2022 up 1.74% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022 up 88.47% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022 down 33.71% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2021.
Mercantile Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.
Mercantile Vent shares closed at 16.10 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Mercantile Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.78
|3.51
|3.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.78
|3.51
|3.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.35
|2.09
|2.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.27
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|0.47
|0.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.44
|0.15
|Other Income
|1.86
|2.27
|3.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.12
|2.70
|3.32
|Interest
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.06
|2.66
|3.28
|Exceptional Items
|2.87
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.94
|2.66
|3.28
|Tax
|0.55
|0.67
|0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.39
|1.99
|2.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.39
|1.99
|2.33
|Equity Share Capital
|111.92
|111.92
|111.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.18
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.18
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.18
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.18
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited