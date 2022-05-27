Mercantile Vent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 1.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in March 2022 up 1.74% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022 up 88.47% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022 down 33.71% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2021.

Mercantile Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 16.10 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)