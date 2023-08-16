Mercantile Vent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, up 53.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in June 2023 up 53.09% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 174.61% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2023 down 22.92% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 19.32 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.33% returns over the last 6 months and 5.00% over the last 12 months.