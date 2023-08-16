English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mercantile Vent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, up 53.09% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mercantile Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in June 2023 up 53.09% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 174.61% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2023 down 22.92% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022.

    Mercantile Vent shares closed at 19.32 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.33% returns over the last 6 months and 5.00% over the last 12 months.

    Mercantile Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.526.074.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.526.074.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.694.20--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.290.30
    Depreciation0.250.250.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.741.503.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.54-0.160.47
    Other Income1.060.621.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.600.462.16
    Interest0.110.150.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.490.302.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.490.302.09
    Tax2.650.230.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.160.071.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.160.071.56
    Equity Share Capital111.92111.92111.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.010.14
    Diluted EPS-0.100.010.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.010.14
    Diluted EPS-0.100.010.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Mercantile Vent #Mercantile Ventures #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!