Mercantile Vent Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore, up 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore in June 2020 up 22.07% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2020 down 17.54% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2020 down 17.79% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2019.

Mercantile Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2019.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 8.59 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 81.61% returns over the last 6 months and 120.26% over the last 12 months.