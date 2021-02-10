Mercantile Vent Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, down 10.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in December 2020 down 10.41% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2020 up 16.72% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2020 up 13.76% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2019.

Mercantile Vent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 13.70 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 92.96% returns over the last 6 months and 187.82% over the last 12 months.