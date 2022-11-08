Mercantile Vent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, up 23.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in September 2022 up 23.25% from Rs. 9.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2022 down 34.51% from Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

Mercantile Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 19.50 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.76% returns over the last 6 months and 33.84% over the last 12 months.