Mercantile Vent Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore, down 1.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore in September 2021 down 1.41% from Rs. 9.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2021 down 61.23% from Rs. 8.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021 down 25.6% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2020.

Mercantile Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2020.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 15.00 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -17.36% returns over the last 6 months and 67.60% over the last 12 months.