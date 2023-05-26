English
    Mercantile Vent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.06 crore, up 34.12% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mercantile Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.06 crore in March 2023 up 34.12% from Rs. 9.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2023 up 104.82% from Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 87.25% from Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2022.

    Mercantile Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

    Mercantile Vent shares closed at 17.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -2.02% over the last 12 months.

    Mercantile Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.0612.479.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.0612.479.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.163.772.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.856.786.00
    Depreciation0.250.240.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.740.971.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.70-0.40
    Other Income1.092.6011.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.143.3010.65
    Interest0.330.240.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.813.0610.37
    Exceptional Items0.92----
    P/L Before Tax1.733.0610.37
    Tax0.250.783.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.482.287.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.482.287.34
    Minority Interest-1.250.18-6.41
    Share Of P/L Of Associates9.26-0.013.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.492.454.63
    Equity Share Capital111.92111.92111.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.220.08
    Diluted EPS0.020.220.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.220.08
    Diluted EPS0.020.220.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Mercantile Vent #Mercantile Ventures #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 08:00 pm