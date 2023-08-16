English
    Mercantile Vent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 31.74% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mercantile Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in June 2023 up 31.74% from Rs. 10.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.78 crore in June 2023 down 795% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 down 25% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

    Mercantile Vent shares closed at 19.32 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.33% returns over the last 6 months and 5.00% over the last 12 months.

    Mercantile Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.6813.0610.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.6813.0610.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.604.16--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.046.855.86
    Depreciation0.250.250.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.131.743.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.660.060.70
    Other Income1.101.091.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.761.142.44
    Interest0.290.330.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.460.812.20
    Exceptional Items--0.92--
    P/L Before Tax1.461.732.20
    Tax4.160.250.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.701.481.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.701.481.62
    Minority Interest-4.46-1.250.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.629.26-0.14
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.789.491.69
    Equity Share Capital111.92111.92111.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.020.16
    Diluted EPS-0.090.020.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.020.16
    Diluted EPS-0.090.020.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:11 am

