Mercantile Vent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 31.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in June 2023 up 31.74% from Rs. 10.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.78 crore in June 2023 down 795% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 down 25% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 19.32 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.33% returns over the last 6 months and 5.00% over the last 12 months.