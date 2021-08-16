Mercantile Vent Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.77 crore, down 7.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.77 crore in June 2021 down 7.04% from Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021 down 205.13% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021 up 16.48% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2020.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 14.95 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.89% returns over the last 6 months and 82.76% over the last 12 months.