Mercantile Vent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in December 2022 up 32.48% from Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 down 31.96% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 14.94% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021.