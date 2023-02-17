Mercantile Vent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in December 2022 up 32.48% from Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 down 31.96% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 14.94% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021.

Mercantile Vent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 18.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -10.68% over the last 12 months.