Mercantile Vent Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore, up 1.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore in December 2021 up 1.27% from Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021 up 27.21% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021 up 26.75% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2020.

Mercantile Vent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2020.

Mercantile Vent shares closed at 19.55 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)