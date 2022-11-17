MEP Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, down 77.84% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in September 2022 down 77.84% from Rs. 34.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.73 crore in September 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 19.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2022 down 156.82% from Rs. 10.12 crore in September 2021.
MEP Infra shares closed at 15.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.79% returns over the last 6 months and -30.63% over the last 12 months.
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.70
|15.84
|34.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.70
|15.84
|34.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.24
|12.10
|14.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.92
|5.35
|6.64
|Depreciation
|1.90
|2.79
|19.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.27
|26.79
|10.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.63
|-31.19
|-17.17
|Other Income
|2.97
|0.62
|7.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.65
|-30.57
|-9.48
|Interest
|9.07
|11.20
|10.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.72
|-41.76
|-19.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.72
|-41.76
|-19.86
|Tax
|0.01
|0.12
|-0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.73
|-41.88
|-19.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.73
|-41.88
|-19.26
|Equity Share Capital
|183.45
|183.45
|183.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-2.28
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-2.28
|-1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-2.28
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-2.28
|-1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited