English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MEP Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, down 77.84% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in September 2022 down 77.84% from Rs. 34.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.73 crore in September 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 19.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2022 down 156.82% from Rs. 10.12 crore in September 2021.

    MEP Infra shares closed at 15.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.79% returns over the last 6 months and -30.63% over the last 12 months.

    MEP Infrastructure Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.7015.8434.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.7015.8434.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.2412.1014.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.925.356.64
    Depreciation1.902.7919.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.2726.7910.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.63-31.19-17.17
    Other Income2.970.627.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.65-30.57-9.48
    Interest9.0711.2010.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.72-41.76-19.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-16.72-41.76-19.86
    Tax0.010.12-0.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.73-41.88-19.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.73-41.88-19.26
    Equity Share Capital183.45183.45183.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-2.28-1.05
    Diluted EPS-0.91-2.28-1.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-2.28-1.05
    Diluted EPS-0.91-2.28-1.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #MEP Infra #MEP Infrastructure Developers #Results
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am