MEP Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.81 crore, down 17.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.81 crore in March 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 282.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 161.90 crore in March 2022 down 76.36% from Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.60 crore in March 2022 down 23.28% from Rs. 132.43 crore in March 2021.

MEP Infra shares closed at 21.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 1.16% over the last 12 months.