MEP Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 282.36 crore, down 32.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.36 crore in March 2021 down 32.94% from Rs. 421.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2021 down 106.51% from Rs. 44.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.43 crore in March 2021 up 0.58% from Rs. 131.67 crore in March 2020.

MEP Infra shares closed at 23.95 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 14.59% over the last 12 months.