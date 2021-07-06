MEP Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 282.36 crore, down 32.94% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 282.36 crore in March 2021 down 32.94% from Rs. 421.07 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2021 down 106.51% from Rs. 44.45 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.43 crore in March 2021 up 0.58% from Rs. 131.67 crore in March 2020.
MEP Infra shares closed at 23.95 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and 14.59% over the last 12 months.
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|282.36
|282.43
|421.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|282.36
|282.43
|421.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.06
|144.19
|73.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.42
|21.58
|24.40
|Depreciation
|49.35
|48.71
|164.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.71
|15.39
|265.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|77.81
|52.56
|-106.25
|Other Income
|5.27
|125.26
|73.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.08
|177.82
|-32.44
|Interest
|81.96
|89.35
|87.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.12
|88.47
|-119.95
|Exceptional Items
|-69.23
|--
|95.70
|P/L Before Tax
|-68.12
|88.47
|-24.25
|Tax
|6.58
|6.37
|36.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-74.70
|82.10
|-60.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-74.70
|82.10
|-60.77
|Minority Interest
|-6.44
|4.77
|3.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-10.67
|2.48
|13.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-91.80
|89.34
|-44.45
|Equity Share Capital
|183.45
|183.45
|183.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.65
|4.61
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-4.65
|4.61
|-2.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.65
|4.61
|-2.60
|Diluted EPS
|-4.65
|4.61
|-2.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited