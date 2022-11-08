English
    Menon Pistons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.40 crore, up 11.34% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Menon Pistons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.40 crore in September 2022 up 11.34% from Rs. 50.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 up 4.12% from Rs. 4.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.06 crore in September 2022 up 10.35% from Rs. 8.21 crore in September 2021.

    Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

    Menon Pistons shares closed at 54.60 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.17% returns over the last 6 months and 12.35% over the last 12 months.

    Menon Pistons
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.4053.0650.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.4053.0650.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.1926.0522.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.39-1.47-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.374.984.70
    Depreciation1.561.361.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.9915.1815.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.906.976.57
    Other Income0.600.300.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.507.266.77
    Interest0.840.630.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.676.646.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.676.646.40
    Tax1.681.671.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.994.974.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.994.974.79
    Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.970.94
    Diluted EPS0.980.970.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.970.94
    Diluted EPS0.980.970.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:58 pm