Menon Pistons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.40 crore, up 11.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.40 crore in September 2022 up 11.34% from Rs. 50.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 up 4.12% from Rs. 4.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.06 crore in September 2022 up 10.35% from Rs. 8.21 crore in September 2021.

Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 54.60 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.17% returns over the last 6 months and 12.35% over the last 12 months.