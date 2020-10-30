Menon Pistons Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.63 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.63 crore in September 2020 up 16.73% from Rs. 30.52 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2020 up 52.19% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2020 up 29.33% from Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2019.

Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2019.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 13.12 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.16% returns over the last 6 months and -7.93% over the last 12 months.