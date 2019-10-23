Menon Pistons Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.52 crore, down 21.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.52 crore in September 2019 down 21.44% from Rs. 38.85 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2019 down 41.44% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2019 down 35.29% from Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2018.

Menon Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2018.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 14.20 on October 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.37% returns over the last 6 months and -32.54% over the last 12 months.