Menon Pistons Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.61 crore, down 9.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.61 crore in March 2023 down 9.76% from Rs. 51.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in March 2023 up 127.82% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2023 up 67.06% from Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022.

Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2022.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 48.84 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.19% over the last 12 months.