Menon Pistons Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.65 crore, up 14.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.65 crore in March 2022 up 14.54% from Rs. 45.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022 up 21.24% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022 up 24.22% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2021.

Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2021.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 44.25 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.87% returns over the last 6 months and 100.68% over the last 12 months.