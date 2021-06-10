Menon Pistons Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.10 crore, up 96.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.10 crore in March 2021 up 96.53% from Rs. 22.95 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021 up 6918.16% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2021 up 413.45% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2020.

Menon Pistons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 25.00 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.63% returns over the last 6 months and 82.22% over the last 12 months.