Menon Pistons Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.95 crore, down 42.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.95 crore in March 2020 down 42.68% from Rs. 40.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 102.18% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2020 down 71.53% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2019.

Menon Pistons shares closed at 13.07 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.93% returns over the last 6 months and -29.16% over the last 12 months.